571,622 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %
TTD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
