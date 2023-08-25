564 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $129.24. The company had a trading volume of 288,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,155. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

