4,660 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SCHI opened at $43.06 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.
About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
