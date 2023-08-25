454 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.75 and its 200-day moving average is $454.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

