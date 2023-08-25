43,338 Shares in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMAR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.