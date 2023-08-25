39,048 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. 94,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

