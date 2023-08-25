2,968,650 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,968,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,069,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Balentine LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,878 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

