250,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPDB remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

