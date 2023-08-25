20,433 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.06. 450,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.