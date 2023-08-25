178 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
LMT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.19. 251,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
