142,469 Shares in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Acquired by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,000. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises about 9.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.57. 12,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $108.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a market cap of $305.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

