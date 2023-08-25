1,210 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,653,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

