10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $444,020.22 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,564. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

View Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.