10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $444,020.22 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
10x Genomics Price Performance
NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,564. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.57.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
