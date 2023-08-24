ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.76. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 15,911 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

