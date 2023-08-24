Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,457,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,519,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Zhihu Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 834,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.