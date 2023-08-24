Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,457,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,519,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Zhihu Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhihu
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.