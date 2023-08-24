ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.04

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ZClassic has a market cap of $437,192.50 and approximately $57.04 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00094088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00027204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

