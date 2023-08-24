YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $959.29

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.29 ($12.24) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.48). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.56), with a volume of 203,499 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.92) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YouGov
YouGov Price Performance
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.