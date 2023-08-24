XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $20,207.42 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

