Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.52

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 1695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Worldline Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

