WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in WNS were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.74. 50,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,687. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

