WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.
