Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from Winton Land’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Winton Land Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
About Winton Land
