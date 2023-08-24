Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from Winton Land’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Winton Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

About Winton Land

Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

