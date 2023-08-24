Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.26. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 8,641 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

