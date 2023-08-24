WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Buys £15,125 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Marion Sears purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($19,297.01).
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,843.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,110 ($14.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,728.90 ($22.06).
About WH Smith
