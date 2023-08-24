WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Buys £15,125 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Marion Sears purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($19,297.01).

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,843.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,110 ($14.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,728.90 ($22.06).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

