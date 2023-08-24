WH Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

WH Group Trading Up 0.9 %

WHGLY stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

