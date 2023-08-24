Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director Sells $131,000.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $129.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Westlake

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.