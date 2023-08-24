Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 57.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,900. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

