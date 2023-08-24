Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.67. The company had a trading volume of 613,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,249. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.87 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

