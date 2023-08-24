Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Weibo Trading Up 2.8 %
WB traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,397,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.55.
Weibo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
