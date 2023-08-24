Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently:

8/17/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

7/13/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00.

7/11/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00.

6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

