Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA):

8/16/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 2,813,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 160,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

