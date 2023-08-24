Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently:

8/22/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

7/31/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.50 to $244.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 226,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $284.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,446,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,243,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

