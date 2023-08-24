Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.22% of Watts Water Technologies worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.14. 36,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,414 shares of company stock valued at $741,166. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

