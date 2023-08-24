Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $171.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.20.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $184.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,414 shares of company stock worth $741,166. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

