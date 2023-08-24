Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.84

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.84 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 416 ($5.31). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.45), with a volume of 1,974 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 446.71. The stock has a market cap of £74.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

