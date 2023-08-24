Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,336. The company has a market capitalization of $424.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

