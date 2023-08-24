Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.04

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $32.46. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands.
Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.
Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend
Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile
Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.
