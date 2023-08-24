Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.04

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $32.46. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wake Forest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

