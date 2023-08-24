Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Voya Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE VOYA opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
