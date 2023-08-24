Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

