Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.72

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.72 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.08). Volex shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 172,304 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on VLX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 430 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 430 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £576.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,873.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.61), for a total value of £24,887.02 ($31,751.75). In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 118,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £341,219.41 ($435,339.90). Also, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £24,887.02 ($31,751.75). Insiders own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

