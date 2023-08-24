Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

