Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Celia Lin Sells 1,490 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) insider Celia Lin sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $24,808.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,010 shares in the company, valued at $183,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 381,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,740. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $784.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

