Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Trading Down 1.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.78. 14,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 143,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

