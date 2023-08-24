Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $31,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 862,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 188,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,293. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.