Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.99. 213,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.