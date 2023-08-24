Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.99. 213,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.