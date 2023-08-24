Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

