Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $214.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.84. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

