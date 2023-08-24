United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,914. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.