Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $57.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00740686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00117828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027640 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16943355 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $898,674.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.