UBS Group Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £117

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from £121.50 ($155.01) to £117 ($149.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($116.68) to GBX 8,805 ($112.34) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

SPXSY traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

