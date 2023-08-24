U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
